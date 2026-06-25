Big E Opens Up About Ridge Holland And The Backlash He Faced

Former WWE Champion Big E has once again come to the defense of Ridge Holland, urging fans to stop blaming the former WWE star for the neck injury that ended his in-ring career.

Big E suffered a broken neck during a March 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown after taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Big E revealed that the two spoke shortly after the incident and that Holland endured significant backlash from fans. “He got a lot of hate, he got threats,” Big E said.

While he understood why fans were upset, Big E stressed that he never blamed Holland for what happened. “I know what I signed up for. I know things go awry. It was never malicious. It was never intentional. I felt for him and continued to feel for him.”

Big E also shared that Holland reached out with an apology in a rather unique way. “He actually sent me a 10-pound box of meat as an apology, which felt like a very manly thing to do,” Big E said.

He joked that he wasn’t eating much red meat at the time, so he passed the gift along to his creative partner, Johnny. “Someone enjoyed it, at least.”

The former WWE Champion revealed that he and Holland have remained in contact over the years and even crossed paths during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year. “I actually ran into him briefly at the MGM Grand in Vegas for Mania this year. It seemed like he was in a better place.”

Big E also noted that he publicly tried to put an end to the criticism directed at Holland. “I tried to put out a statement or two to tell people there’s no ill will whatsoever, please leave this man alone.”

He added that Holland has dealt with his own hardships since the accident. “He has a family to take care of. He has kids. He dealt with a devastating injury of his own. He dealt with losing his job. I really felt for him.”

Big E reiterated that he has found peace with the situation and hopes fans will move on as well. “I’m in a great place, I’m very thankful. I still am continuing with the company, doing broadcasting work. I am good, I am truly, truly good.”

He concluded by expressing sympathy for Holland and his family, hoping the negative attention surrounding the incident finally comes to an end. “I really hate that his tenure in WWE, for the most part, a lot of it’s going to be defined by the injury and his role in it. But I really feel for him and for his family, and I truly hope he’s in a better place. I hope that’s all come to an end, because a lot of people crossed the line and went too far.”