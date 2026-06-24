Braun Strowman Fires Back After Cody Rhodes Calls Triple H The Best Booker

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has offered high praise for Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership of WWE’s creative team, although not everyone agrees with his assessment.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes described Levesque’s role as the most demanding job in professional wrestling. “If you want a job in the wrestling space, nobody has a harder job than Triple H right now.”

Rhodes added that no promoter or booker has ever been universally praised throughout their tenure, but believes Levesque is the right person for the position. “There’s never been a booker in the history of the business who has been beloved and revered the entire time. Nobody has a harder job, and no one can do that job better than he can do it.”

Rhodes also compared Levesque’s leadership to that of a head coach, crediting him with maximizing the talent available on WWE’s roster. “He’s the head coach of this team. You can be the best coach in the world, and you can make great players out of perhaps good players. But right now he has some great players.”

According to Rhodes, one of Levesque’s greatest strengths is encouraging talent to trust their instincts. “It’s a matter of getting everybody on the field and letting us do our thing.”

He continued by revealing one of the questions Levesque frequently asks performers during the creative process. “For somebody who’s apparently very stressed out—which I never see—one thing he’s big on is, ‘What do you think? What’s your gut tell you?’ That’s one of the greatest gifts, to be asked that when you have the experience.”

However, former WWE star Braun Strowman took issue with Rhodes’ comments.

Responding on Twitter/X, Strowman offered a brief but pointed rebuttal: “Ratings say otherwise lol.”

Strowman’s remark quickly generated discussion online, adding another perspective to the ongoing debate surrounding WWE’s creative direction under Levesque.