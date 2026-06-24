Big E Doesn’t Believe Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Are Done Wrestling

Big E believes his New Day partners still have plenty left to accomplish in professional wrestling despite their recent WWE departures.

Speaking on The A2TheK Wrestling Show, the former WWE Champion discussed what’s next for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after the longtime WWE stars left the company in May following a contract restructuring dispute.

Big E acknowledged that the departures marked a significant life change for both men. “It is a big period of change for those two for sure. I think they both assumed their entire wrestling careers would be in WWE.”

While Woods began his national wrestling career in TNA and Kingston spent time on the independent scene before joining WWE, Big E believes both expected to eventually retire with the company. “I feel they both thought they’d retire in WWE.”

Big E also noted that the wrestling industry has changed considerably in recent years. “But there’s new ownership, things change, that’s the nature of the business. It’s also not a forever job.”

Despite their exits, Big E made it clear that he does not expect either man to step away from wrestling. “I don’t think those guys are retired. I don’t think they’re gonna put their boots away and be done, so I’m excited to see whatever is next.”

While he remains close with both Kingston and Woods, Big E said he has tried not to pressure them about their future plans. “We communicate a lot, I try not to pry, I let them tell me what they want to tell me.”

For now, Big E believes both men are benefiting from the rare opportunity to spend time with their families during their 90-day non-compete period.

He noted that years of WWE travel often kept them away from home, especially during The New Day’s peak years. “When we first started we were doing five shows a week, and when you’re on top or even just a popular midcard act, even on those non-wrestling days, we were often on the road.”

As fathers of three children each, Kingston and Woods are now getting valuable family time that wrestling rarely allows. “So those guys missed a lot of time with their families. I think they’re also enjoying the time at home right now during this 90 day period.”

Big E also reflected on the legacy of The New Day and the bond the trio built over more than a decade together. “Those guys will be family forever. I think what we built, I can’t imagine a better partnership, I can’t imagine a more fun run.”

He added that one of his goals throughout his career was to leave a lasting mark on the wrestling industry. “I always wanted to be able to leave a stamp on the industry that was different and memorable, and I think we did that.”

Big E concluded by emphasizing that the chemistry between himself, Kingston, and Woods was something truly unique. “I couldn’t replace them with anyone. You change one piece and the dynamic shifts so much, but we had so much fun, and that is what I am so grateful for.”

The New Day remains one of the most successful factions in WWE history, capturing multiple tag team championships and becoming one of the most influential acts of the modern era.