Big E Reveals How Much Time Was Left On His WWE Contract When He Broke His Neck

It has been more than four years since Big E suffered the neck injury that ended his in-ring career, and the former WWE Champion has now revealed how much time remained on his WWE contract when the incident occurred.

Speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Big E reflected on the March 2022 injury and the impact it had on his future.

“I think when I broke my neck, I was only about halfway through my five-year deal, so I still had about another two and a half years on my wrestling contract.”

Big E suffered the injury during a March 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown when he landed on his head following a ringside spot. While he avoided paralysis and other worst-case scenarios, the injury ultimately prevented him from returning to active competition.

Despite undergoing extensive rehabilitation and remaining hopeful for a return at various points, Big E was never medically cleared to wrestle again. As a result, his last match remains the six-man tag team bout in which the injury occurred.

Although his wrestling career was cut short, Big E has continued to be an important part of WWE programming. He currently serves as a WWE ambassador and regularly appears on premium live event kickoff shows and post-show panels.

During the same interview, Big E also addressed the recent departures of his longtime New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed, better known to fans as Xavier Woods. According to Big E, both men are currently serving 90-day non-compete clauses following their exits from WWE.

The New Day remains one of the most successful factions in WWE history, with Big E, Kingston, and Woods capturing multiple tag team championships and becoming one of the company’s most popular acts over the past decade.

While Big E’s in-ring career may be over, he continues to maintain a visible role within WWE and remains one of the most beloved personalities associated with the company.