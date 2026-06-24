Big E. Reveals Details About Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods’ WWE Contract Non-Compete Clauses

Big E. recently appeared as a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Austin Creed (Xavier Woods) and Kofi Kingston no longer being with WWE: “Yeah, you know, it is a big period of change for those two for sure. You know, I think they both assumed that their entire wrestling careers would be in WWE. I mean, (Xavier) Woods started in TNA and Kofi (Kingston) was on the indies for a little bit but I think they both thought they’d retire in WWE but, you know, there’s new ownership. Things change. That’s the nature of the business… It’s not a forever job. It’s not a job that you’re going to do forever and ever. I think they thought they had a little bit more time in the company. I don’t think those guys are retired. I don’t think they’re going to put their boots away and be done so I’m excited to see whatever’s next. We communicate a lot. I try not to pry. I let them tell me what they wanna tell me… It’s a time too where they each have three kids apiece, and getting that time to spend with their family — the schedule, it’s a bit lighter than it used to be but man, when we first started, we were doing five shows a week every single week, and when you’re on top or even when you’re just a popular midcard act, we were doing so much press, we were doing commercials, TV, film. Even on those non-wrestling days, we would often be on the road, we were often shooting things. So those guys, they missed a lot of time with their families as well and that’s something they signed up for. They’re not asking people to pat them on the back and say, you know, woe is you. But, I think they’re also really enjoying the time at home right now during this 90-day period where they have this no-compete clause. But man, those guys will be family forever. I think what we built, for me, I can’t imagine honestly a better partnership. I can’t imagine a more fun run. We might not have been top guys throughout that entire run, but getting to do the unique things we do and for me, more than anything, was I ever gonna be the greatest wrestler, the greatest talker, the greatest in-ring worker, none of those things? No, no… I was hoping I could leave a stamp on the industry that was just different and memorable, and I think we created that. I think we did something that was different, that was unique, that was different than a lot of the other things and I can’t imagine this run without those two. I couldn’t replace them with anyone. Even imagining what it could be like and I have so much respect for — there’s so many other great wrestlers out there who are so, so talented. You change one piece and the dynamic shifts so much. But man, we had so much fun and that’s what I am so grateful for is people often times — fans — they focus on what they know. You focus on the TV product, on the championships, on those things but, at a time when we were in rental cars for seemingly half our lives, in hotels, in Denny’s, in Waffle Houses… we did not argue. The way our synergy when we work together. Family, brotherhood, those things can become clichés; they can be thrown around. But I really truly felt that with those guys is we had such a special and continue to have such a special, special bond… As much as I absolutely love my time in the ring, it wasn’t heartbreaking for me to say my time here is over… I can look back and I just had such a charmed career. I am so, so grateful for my career and the crux of that more than anything, I have to thank Kofi, I have to thank Austin (Creed), because there is no Big E WWE Championship run without those guys. There is no Money in the Bank and there is no potential Hall of Fame. All these things, you know, when people talk about my career. My career is one of maybe a little bit of promise early and then peters out fairly quickly and maybe we forget about this guy if not for Kofi and Woods. So I am so, so grateful for them.”

On his WWE contract status when he broke his neck: “I think when I broke my neck, I was only about halfway through my five-year deal so I still had about another two and a half years on my wrestling contract.”

Watch the complete Big E. interview via the YouTube player embedded below.