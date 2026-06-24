Powerlifter Emilie Mouchet Reveals Why She Turned Down Offer From WWE

Emilie Mouchet, a powerlifter, took to Instagram this week to share a video explaining why she turned down an offer she recently received to sign with WWE.

The following is what she had to say:

“It is time to announce that WWE wants to offer me a contract, and I said no. Well then, where to start except to say that it’s just completely crazy what happens and that I will explain why I said no to the WWE. So for those who remember, I was called to the WWE tryout which (took) place in London about two months ago I would say, and during this tryout, he was checking if you were adapting well, if you were coachable and if between day one and the last day, your evolution was relatively good. Obviously, I convinced the coaches since a few weeks later, one blow of (a) phone to tell me that the WWE wants to offer me a contract. I might as well tell you that at that moment, it’s a mix of excitement and total questioning. Because it falls on me a little and I just don’t plan on doing basic wrestling myself. So after reflection and reading of the contract, I decided to simply say no because I realized that it wasn’t what I wanted and above all, it was not who I was. This adventure, it has been quite honest in this sense because it allowed me to relativize on all the life I had already built and that I was building. I just told myself that I deeply love this — that I was already doing. That is to say, to practice powerlifting as a professional athlete, share crazy moments in this environment. Simply, my personal projects with my man, and professional, that I am just now realizing, well, now that I’m in my last year of Master’s Degree, and I left (for) three years to go to Orlando to do something not necessarily (a) dream… That’s not to say never dream. It made me think and just telling me it wasn’t what I wanted simply. I’m still very happy to have been able to live this sick adventure because it was just a crazy thing. If one day you have the chance and the opportunity to do so, well, go all out with your eyes closed because you will meet exceptional people there, who will just want to share their passion for wrestling with you, who I knew nothing at all, and it’s really something I enjoyed in this environment. I know that for some, it will look completely crazy to refuse a contract with the WWE, and to say, it honestly is. But it’s simply because I want to — that’s not what I dream of, and simply, I am very aligned with my decision, and with the choices I could make. I talked about it with my family and friends. It was really something mature, and I’m just very okay with all this. Very grateful to have been able to experience all this. Sorry, there will be no Mouchet on TV in any case, not in wrestling.”

Watch the complete video below.