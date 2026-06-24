Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE), scheduled for later this month.

WWE Women’s Speed Champion WrenQCC, also known as Wren Sinclair, will defend her title against Arianna Grace from BirthRight. Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA will face Tatum Paxley in her title match. “Mr. England,” Tristan Angels, will go up against “Mr. NXT,” Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, in a singles match. Several luchadores from AAA are also set to appear at the PLE, although their identities and roles have yet to be revealed.

Previously announced, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his title against Tavion Heights. Saquon Shugars is set to compete against DarkState’s Dion Lennox in another singles match.

Furthermore, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Naraku, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice will face Kendal Grey in her title defense.

The 2026 WWE NXT Great American Bash PLE will take place on Sunday, June 28, airing live from the WWE Performance Center. The event will be broadcast on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.