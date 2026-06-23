Paul Heyman Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Vision For Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has shed new light on the creation of Roman Reigns’ iconic Tribal Chief character, including Vince McMahon’s initial hesitation about the concept and the behind-the-scenes planning that led to one of the most successful character transformations in modern wrestling history.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Heyman reflected on the summer of 2020 when Reigns returned to WWE television and aligned himself with Heyman in a shocking twist that changed the course of his career.

Van Vliet referenced the now-famous scene where the camera pulled back to reveal Reigns sitting beside Heyman on a couch, a moment that signaled the beginning of a new era.

According to Heyman, Vince McMahon wasn’t entirely sold on one aspect of the presentation. “Vince thought the couch was not opulent enough for a character that was then going to end up being called The Tribal Chief.”

Heyman admitted McMahon may have had a point. “I can’t disagree with him, but we were in a rush to get that done.”

Heyman then detailed the original creative vision for Reigns’ return during the pandemic era. “The original idea was for us both to return at SummerSlam, and then be on TV that Friday and lead into Payback that weekend.”

The plan was designed to create intrigue before fully revealing the alliance. “I thought let Roman return, give that moment to The Big Dog, and then that Friday on television, he’s not cooperative in the triple threat, he’s not cooperative with Adam Pearce, you know something’s up, but you can’t put your finger on it.”

Heyman envisioned a dramatic reveal featuring WWE official Adam Pearce noticing something was off. “Go to him sitting on the couch, and Pearce is looking over going, ‘What the f*ck is Heyman doing there?!’”

The reveal would culminate with Reigns delivering what would become one of his signature lines. “At the last second pull out because Roman says, ‘That’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.’”

Heyman recalled wanting the audience to question whether they had really seen what they thought they saw. “So for five seconds you see us together. Did I just see that? You’re rubbing your eyes, and you can’t believe what you saw.”

The goal was then to put the championship on Reigns at Payback before formally introducing the partnership the following week. “That weekend get the title on Roman, and then the next Friday is our first appearance, truly together in front of the cameras as a unit.”

The discussion also revealed that McMahon initially had reservations about the “Tribal Chief” name itself. “The first time I came up with Tribal Chief, [Vince said] ‘Really? You want to call him the Tribal Chief?’”

When asked what McMahon preferred, Heyman revealed that Vince initially envisioned a much more familiar presentation. “Oh, The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, with his advocate, Paul Heyman.”

Heyman pushed back on that idea, believing a complete reinvention was necessary. “I said, ‘Well, I can’t be his advocate as Brock Lesnar’s advocate. We have to have something different to Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns has to be different.’”

He argued that the transformation needed to be significant enough to completely redefine Reigns’ character. “You got to pull the trigger on this. This has to be as much of a seismic shift as The Deadman becoming The American Badass.”

Heyman stressed that the Tribal Chief wasn’t simply a slight adjustment to Reigns’ existing persona. “This is a whole new character. This is a whole new persona.”

According to Heyman, timing was a critical factor in the character’s success. “He could not have played this persona earlier, because he was too young to do it.”

Instead, Heyman believes Reigns needed years of experience and adversity before he could truly embody the role. “He needed to weather the storms to become the Tribal Chief.”

Looking back, Heyman compared Reigns’ evolution to audiences watching a young star mature over time. “We grew up with him, almost like he was a child star, in that we saw him from his young days, fresh out of college, and he grew into this Tribal Chief.”

The Tribal Chief character ultimately became the foundation of one of WWE’s most successful storylines of the modern era, helping transform Reigns into the company’s top attraction and serving as the centerpiece of The Bloodline saga that dominated WWE programming for years.