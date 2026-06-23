Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 6/26/2026

The June 26, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown was taped on June 23 in London, England. Here are the spoiler results and key segments from the show:

Trick Williams opened the show with an in-ring promo. Trick said he missed SmackDown last week because he married Lash Legend in Jamaica. Ricky Saints interrupted.

AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the title.

In a backstage segment, The War Raiders issued a challenge to WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green.

Following Solo Sikoa’s attack on Jimmy Uso during Raw, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga informed Solo they were leaving the MFTs. Solo is now on his own.

Solo Sikoa and LA Knight had an in-ring segment.

Paige defeated Jacy Jayne.

Danhausen cut a promo with The Miz and Kit Wilson. Danhausen and Matt Cardona then defeated Los Garzas.

Giulia defeated Kiana James. After the match, Blake Monroe made her official WWE debut and attacked Giulia.

Blake Monroe saying “Hi” to Giulia before laying her out. I can’t even hate both are my favorites and I have been asking for this since Blake signed to WWE. 😭#SmackDown | #ジュリア pic.twitter.com/j73xctnki5 — ESYNTIAL (@esyntial0122) June 23, 2026

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn had an in-ring confrontation. Cody told Zayn: “What are you expecting me, just to keel over and hand you the WWE Championship? That’s not how this works. You know something that I can’t wrap my head around? The fact that you are best friends with Kevin Owens. Oh no, let’s go there, right? That you’re best friends with Kevin Owens. Because there’s two main differences I see with you and him. One, Kevin Owens would have come out here, said what he meant, and stabbed me in the front, not the back. And the other, at least Kevin Owens has been WWE Champion.”

Gunther interrupted the segment, followed by Jey Uso. Gunther attacked Jey Uso and a fight broke out involving Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Gunther and Jey Uso. Oba Femi then came to the ring and had a staredown with Gunther. Sami Zayn attacked Gunther from behind with Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes responded by hitting Zayn with Cross Rhodes.

SmackDown ended with Cody Rhodes holding up the WWE Championship while staring down Oba Femi.