Rumored Favorite For Roman Reigns’ Mystery Challenger

The field has yet to be announced for WWE’s newly revealed cross-promotional tournament, but Bryan Alvarez says there is already one name being discussed internally as a possible challenger for Roman Reigns.

Earlier this week, Rey Mysterio, acting in his role as AAA General Manager, announced a tournament featuring luchadores from Raw, SmackDown, and AAA. The winner will challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez discussed who could emerge victorious. “So, I can tell you this, guys: the rumored opponent, unconfirmed, not locked in, the rumored opponent is El Grande Americano.”

Alvarez stressed that nothing has been finalized and that WWE’s plans could still change before the tournament begins. “That could certainly change.”

He also noted that El Grande Americano is already scheduled for a major match before the championship opportunity, challenging Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleManía.

Because of that, Alvarez questioned whether it would make sense for the masked star to lose to Roman Reigns so soon afterward. “They got no problem beating that guy, clearly. I don’t think Roman Reigns should beat El Grande.”

Instead, he suggested WWE could avoid a decisive finish if El Grande reaches the final. “They could always use some sort of schmoz finish.”

Another possibility, according to Alvarez, would be to move in a different direction altogether. “Or they could just have him face, like, Penta or somebody. So, we’ll find out.”

At this stage, WWE has not announced any participants for the tournament, and Alvarez emphasized that El Grande Americano’s involvement remains unconfirmed despite the speculation.