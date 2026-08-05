Brock Lesnar Reveals His Plans Following WWE Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend Brock Lesnar was defeated by Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match during the main event of WWE SummerSlam Night One.

After the match, Lesnar returned to the ring, took a microphone, and praised Femi. His profile has since been moved to the alumni section on the company’s official website. It was also reported that just days after SummerSlam, Lesnar officially announced his retirement from WWE.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he announced his retirement, Lesnar discussed various topics, including his plans for life after his in-ring career.

Lesnar said, “I got some hunting lined up, and I got two boys in hockey. I’m gonna support that, their dreams, as long as that’s feasible, and my daughter she’s got her eye on the 2028 Olympics and just gonna spend some more time with the kids and in the woods and just reap what I’ve sown, you know? Just enjoy life.”

On how he spent two days in bed recovering from the physical toll of his match against Femi:

“I spent the last two days in bed. I got run over by a Nigerian Nightmare dump truck Saturday night. It’s time. I’m 49, and I still wanna be able to get around and move. But I’m grateful, very grateful, and Oba (Femi) was great. The WWE universe, everybody, I wanna thank the promotion itself, TKO, and I wanna thank Dana White and the UFC and the Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota. Everybody that believed in me and took a chance on me, and I’m just grateful. I’m so grateful. Thanks. I can’t believe it.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)