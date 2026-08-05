The Undertaker Discusses His Current Role With AAA

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his involvement in the El Grande Americano versus Original El Grande Americano storyline.

Undertaker said, “Myself and Jeremy Borash kind of had this idea, but El Grande and Chad Gable, man, they took the thought and the idea, and they really took it to a whole different level. There were some highly motivating speeches that I gave both of them before they would go out.”

On what his speeches to them sounded like:

“I don’t know how [if I can say], there’s a bunch of kids here [laughs]. No, I would reiterate to them how important what they’re about to go out and do is not only for AAA but for their own personal careers, trying to motivate them to do things differently and be more edgy, more aggressive, more violent, right? It took a while for that to kind of set in, and for them to see my vision. My vision is, I want us to put out a product that is completely different from NXT; it’s completely different from SmackDown or Raw. I want it to be different from every other wrestling. That starts, to me, with storytelling, athleticism, and aggression. It’s a process, and everybody’s starting to buy into it and realizing that what we’re doing down there has got the attention of the wrestling community.”

On his current role with AAA:

“I thought I dodged that question. I went all the way around it. That’s why you’re the best, because I thought I went all the way around it, and you would forget that. Oh my gosh! I guess in layman’s terms, I’m the head of creative.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)