EC3 Responds After Viral Video Sparks Concern Among Wrestling Fans

Former WWE star EC3 has responded after a video from an ASW Canada event sparked concern among wrestling fans online.

The clip, which showed EC3 making his entrance before challenging for the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship, circulated widely on social media, with some viewers questioning his physical condition based on the way he walked to the ring.

Taking to Twitter/X, EC3 offered extensive context, explaining that the footage came during an exhausting travel schedule and that part of what fans were seeing was intentional.

“The clip making the rounds is from my second match of the day, after a 4:00 a.m. wake-up, international travel, layover airport cardio, multiple flights, pull-day training upon landing, and an entrance where I’m intentionally selling an already tender leg.”

He emphasized one point above all else. “Selling.”

Rhinestones falling off, beer belly, limping like he’s missing a testicle. I sincerely hope hes okay😭 pic.twitter.com/B8LxBQUdbZ — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎Nas™️ (@fraxination) August 3, 2026

EC3 reminded fans that professional wrestling is built around portraying the effects of punishment.

“Professional wrestling is built on communicating consequence. If one is beat up, tired, or protecting a body part, the intent is to show it.”

He also explained that frequent travel, disrupted sleep, dehydration and inconsistent eating can dramatically affect both how someone feels and how they physically appear from one day to the next.

“Anyone who’s maintained very low body fat for years knows your physique can change noticeably from one day, even hour to hour, based on perfectly ordinary physiology.”

While acknowledging his own pride in staying in shape, EC3 said he no longer feels the need to prove his physique to strangers online.

“I’m not particularly interested in spending my life proving I’m in shape.”

Instead, he said his focus has shifted toward helping develop the next generation of wrestlers through Exodus Pro, where he emphasizes smarter training methods, nutrition, recovery, movement quality, mental resilience and creative freedom.

“I’d rather spend that time figuring out how to keep the next generation physically capable, creatively fulfilled, mentally resilient, and confident in themselves than my generation was coached to be.”

EC3 concluded by saying that after two decades in the wrestling business, his priority is leaving it in a better place than he found it. “Building wrestlers. Building people. Trying to leave this business better than I found it… or until somebody finally kicks my ass.”