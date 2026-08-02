Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

In the main event of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Night One, “The Ruler” Oba Femi defeated “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match. After the match, Lesnar embraced Femi and acknowledged himself as the past and Femi as the future of WWE in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment.

During the SummerSlam Night One Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked about Lesnar’s future in the ring following his defeat to Femi.

Triple H said, “I don’t know. You saw Brock in whatever way he retired a few months ago and then come back and do this. But for Brock to walk back to the ring, to bring Oba back in there with him, to put him over verbally and physically as, ‘This is the future of the business. This is the today. This is the now. This is the future, and I’m the past.’ That’s a pretty bold statement. Brock doesn’t just say things. Without reading into it any more than that, ‘I’m the past,’ is what he said. But you know as well as I do, Brock does what Brock wants. So I would take what he said at face value, and let’s see.”

Triple H praised Brock Lesnar, highlighting that The Beast Incarnate often doesn’t receive the recognition he deserves for his talent. The WWE Hall of Famer emphasized that Lesnar has consistently brought a sense of realism to professional wrestling and is one of the most distinctive performers in the history of the industry.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)