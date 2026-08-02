Oba Femi Reacts To Brock Lesnar Hugging Him And Publicly Endorsing Him

WWE star Oba Femi defeated “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, in a Hell in a Cell match during SummerSlam Night One on Saturday. Following the match, Femi shared a heartfelt moment with Lesnar, who hugged him and publicly endorsed Femi as the future of WWE.

In a post-match interview with Jackie Redmond, Femi discussed various topics, emphasizing that the future of WWE is bright and that he is a key part of it.

Femi said, “I don’t how I survived this, but the truth is this: the future is not far away. The future is now. The future is me.”

On Lesnar hugging and publicly endorsing him:

“The hug and the public endorsement was definitely a swerve; I did not see that coming. But I knew that deep down, Brock has always respected me. And he knows that deep down, I respect him as well.”

On whether the victory is a career-defining moment for him:

“This moment means everything to me. All my hard work, all my dedication, all my years in Nigeria, all my years doing the short put, and all my years fighting every single thing has led up to this moment. Destiny has been kind to me. She would never forget me. She’ll always forgive me. She remembers her son, Oba Femi.”

You can check out Femi’s comments below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)