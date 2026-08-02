Liv Morgan On The WWE Moment That Made Her Dreams Come True

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with ESPN’s Omar Raja about various topics, including her memories of debuting with the company.

Morgan said, “Just how excited I was. Like, this was such a big deal for all of us. We were in NXT for years just grinding and hoping to make it to the main roster. And so, we just were so excited backstage before we ran out. Um, I don’t know, it was just we just were happy. We just were so happy to debut [music] on Smackdown. Always nerves. Yeah, always nerves. Yeah, I don’t think it was so bad right there particularly, but cuz I had, you know, my two girls with me, so it wasn’t just me with the pressure alone. I had two other women to kind of fail or succeed with me. But just excitement and just ready to like [music] present myself to the world. Look at my J’s, hey!”

On winning Money in the Bank in 2022:

“Honestly, there’s not a lot of thoughts in that moment in time. It’s kind of just doing what needs to be done. Um, all the thoughts really come like after the fact. Like I remember when I finally grabbed the briefcase, I just had such an overwhelming feeling of it was just such a surreal moment that I just really had to just sit there and take myself out of the moment and just look around and just try to soak everything in and just try to remember as much of that particular memory as I could. And this too.”

On if cashing in was the moment where she felt like she became a top star:

“No, that’s not the moment I felt like I became a top star, but that was just a moment where I was like, ‘Wow, I just made my dreams come true.’ You know? Like, I just made my dreams come true. I’m so emotional today. I’m so sorry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)