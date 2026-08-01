Saturday, August 1, 2026
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WWE SummerSlam Saturday Results – August 1, 2026

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE SummerSlam 2026 kicks off tonight, with night one of the two-night annual “Biggest Party of the Summer” taking place from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Things get started with a three-hour ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Saturday’ pre-show at 3/2c, leading into the main premium live event, which kicks off at 6/5c.

Countdown To WWE SummerSlam Saturday Is LIVE Now

Watch the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Saturday’ pre-show live stream via the YouTube player embedded below. The pre-show is now officially off-and-running, as the hosts for the ‘Countdown’ special welcome us to the final build-up to night one of the two-night annual summer WWE PLE.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST WWE SUMMERSLAM SATURDAY RESULTS!

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