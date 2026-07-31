Report: Current Expected Winners For WWE SummerSlam 2026

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources have indicated the current favorites for most of the matches scheduled for this weekend’s two-night 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). It’s important to note that these favorites may change as we approach SummerSlam.

As of Thursday, CM Punk is still favored to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns is the favorite in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. The report also mentioned that Trick Williams is favored to win his WWE United States Championship match against Baron Corbin, and that Oba Femi is favored against Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match. Additionally, GUNTHER is favored over Nick Aldis, and Chad Gable is favored to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Penta.

Furthermore, one source indicated that the other two matches are too close to call. These matches are Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the ladder match to determine the Interim Women’s World Champion.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.