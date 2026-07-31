Dominik Mysterio Pitches WWE And AAA Storyline Integration

WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, a member of The Judgment Day, recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show.

During the interview, he discussed his desire to bring fresh ideas to both WWE and AAA. He expressed his interest in integrating storylines between the two companies, involving The Judgment Day, Omos, and Dorian Roldan.

Mysterio said, “I’m not sure how to mix the two. I would love for Omos to come in, and maybe the Judgment Day crew give him a shot. Then, vice versa, I’d love for the Judgment Day to come down to AAA and join forces with Omos and Dorian. The fact that we haven’t already done that is mind-blowing to me. All the titles and everything, with Raquel just winning the Women’s IC Championship this Monday on RAW. Why not bring her down and go for the Mixed Tag Team Championships with JD? Have Liv for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship; have her have two titles. I don’t know what we’re doing. Not my sandbox.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)