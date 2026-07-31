Damian Priest Joins Voice Cast of New Netflix Animated Film ‘Steps’

Netflix recently announced, according to Animation Magazine, that WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest will lend his voice to the character of Cracktor in its upcoming animated film “Steps.”

Priest joins a voice cast that includes Ali Wong as Lilith, Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella, Stephanie Hsu as Margot, Nikki Glaser as Priscilla, Daniel Radcliffe as The Prince, Young Mazino as Gef, Peter Dinklage as Roderick, and Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother. This film is notable for being the first to be fully animated in-house at Netflix Animation Studios. Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, “Steps” is set to be released on November 20th.

In the announcement, Priest expressed his excitement, saying, “As WWE Superstars, we use our voices as an extension of our on-screen characters. I enjoyed channeling that energy into making Cracktor feel intense and larger than life. I think people will be surprised by how much of a show-stealing character he is.”

The film is described as follows:

“Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.”