Backstage Pressure Reportedly Mounting Following Poorly Received WWE RAW

The July 27, 2026 edition of WWE RAW has become one of the lowest-rated episodes in the show’s history on Cagematch, earning an overall user rating of 2.73 out of 10.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the reaction to the episode has reportedly led to increased pressure within WWE’s creative team, particularly because the show carried added significance with several Netflix executives in attendance at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The report states that, with network officials watching closely, several aspects of the broadcast came under heightened internal scrutiny.

Among the issues reportedly discussed backstage was the show’s opening segment, which was said to have been viewed internally as a “bad look” due to microphone problems and Oba Femi’s botched Fall from Grace finisher.

The report also claims that the Danhausen and Joe Hendry concert segment failed to meet expectations internally, while some within WWE reportedly questioned the decision to feature boxer Ryan Garcia, believing his appearance was unnecessary in light of his recent controversies.

While fan reaction online has been mixed, the reported backstage concerns suggest the July 27 episode may have drawn more attention than usual due to the presence of key Netflix representatives. WWE has not publicly commented on the report or the internal reaction to the show.