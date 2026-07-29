Triple H Made Live Creative Changes During WWE RAW Segment

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque hosted a weigh-in between the 2026 King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar on Monday’s RAW, building anticipation for their match at SummerSlam this weekend.

According to PWInsider.com, while Triple H did not play a prominent role on screen, he was actively involved in the creative direction of the segment. The report emphasized that he was “very much” in charge as the WWE RAW segment unfolded.

Additionally, it was noted that Triple H made on-the-fly decisions during the segment, including calling for an audible when Femi attacked the “police officers.” Originally, the segment was scheduled to take place later in the show, but it was ultimately moved to the opening.

Lesnar and Femi will face off inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam, which is set to take place this weekend at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.