Danhausen Reveals How Long His Curses Last

WWE star Danhausen spoke with magician Anna on Complex about various topics, including whether Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day is still cursed.

Danhausen said, “I think so. He’s mysterious.”

On how long his curses last:

“It varies. Depends on the day, depends on my mood. Depends on how strong the curses that I threw. What they did to me, what they did not do.”

On who taught him how to curse:

“Some would say Papa Shango. Some would say Danhausen did it himself. It’s not really to know; self taught, I’ll say. I maybe watched a couple videos. Papa Shango, you Google him and he used to curse people all the time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)