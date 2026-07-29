Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Ken Carson Announces WWE SummerSlam Merchandise Collection

By
James Hetfield
-
Ken Carson
Ken Carson

Rapper Ken Carson recently announced that he is collaborating with WWE to launch a merchandise line just in time for SummerSlam 2026.

This collaboration will be available through a partnership with Complex and Fanatics. The collection, titled the Ken Carson x WWE SummerSlam Collection, will be released on Thursday, July 30th, starting at 9 AM PT.

Carson, who is a passionate fan of WWE and professional wrestling, discussed his love for the sport in a recent interview with Grailed. He also expressed his admiration for WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena.

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