WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/24/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.253 million viewers and posted a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 0.80% increase from the previous week’s audience of 1.243 million viewers and a 9.52% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.21 in the same demographic. Although the rating in the 18-49 demographic is slightly down from the 0.24 two weeks ago, the total audience is the highest since the May 22 episode, which drew 1.256 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.280 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.224 million. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show reported a rating of 0.433 and an average viewership of 1.496 million.

The episode featured a main event pitting WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Royce Keys, and WWE United States Champion Trick Williams in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifier for the Undisputed WWE Championship.