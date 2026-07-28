Becky Lynch Addresses Her Absence From WWE TV

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Inside the Ropes, where she discussed various topics, including her absence from WWE TV. Lynch stated that the company needs her support more than ever.

Lynch said, “We do need me. Sometimes you gotta let ‘em know. Sometimes you gotta point the torch. You gotta be the lighthouse. You gotta say, ‘Okay guys, what did you want? What did you want? Well, here’s the light. Here’s the rest. Here’s what it looks like without me.’ Do you like it? Do you like it? Is it exciting? Is it fun? No! It’s not! It needs more Becky Lynch, and then you come back and then everybody goes, I knew it. It was her all along.”

Lynch has not appeared on WWE television since the end of June. Her last match was in the first round of the Queen of the Ring 2026 tournament on the June 8th episode of RAW. Lynch lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca at WWE Clash in Italy in May. Following that, Ruca lost the title to Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day on the most recent episode of RAW.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)