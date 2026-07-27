Monday, July 27, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (7/27/2026): Inglewood, CA.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to WWE SummerSlam begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Advertised for the July 27 episode are the following matches and segments:

    Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will go face-to-face
    Triple H to host Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi weigh-in
    Joe Hendry and Danhausen will host a concert
    Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
    The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)
    Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev
    Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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