WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (7/27/2026): Inglewood, CA.

The road to WWE SummerSlam begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”
WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.
Advertised for the July 27 episode are the following matches and segments:
- Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will go face-to-face
Triple H to host Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi weigh-in
Joe Hendry and Danhausen will host a concert
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)
Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev
Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.