Tay Melo Shares Cryptic Message Following AEW Release News

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, AEW star Tay Melo had requested her release from the company last year, but it was denied.

However, during the AEW Redemption Media Call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan clarified that Melo indeed requested her release, but this occurred after the June 6th episode of AEW Collision, not last year. He confirmed that he will grant Melo her release.

Recently, Melo shared a post on Instagram about the life lessons she learned while planting her favorite pink tree. She seemed to draw parallels between this experience and her current situation in AEW. However, there has been no indication yet regarding the specific message she is trying to convey with her post.

Melo said, “I always dreamed of having a pink tree, so I ordered one. It arrived at my house in a pot. Then we placed the pot near the irrigation system and waited for the guy to come plant it. Days went by. He didn’t show up, and my tree started dying. One morning, I looked at it, and it looked completely dead. I was so frustrated. I felt like I had wasted my money, time, and my dreams. But then my husband said, ‘Why don’t we try to save it? Don’t throw it away. Let’s water it a little more.’

So every day, on top of the automatic irrigation, we used the hose, giving it extra water. And then, yes, it did start to show signs of life, but it was not thriving. Then I realized something: It didn’t just need more water; it needed to be planted where it was meant to grow. So we planted it in the ground, and a few days later, this is my tree: beautiful, blooming, like it’s meant to be.

And you see, the tree only looked like it was dying because it was living in a place it was never meant to stay. But don’t get me wrong. The pot wasn’t bad. In fact, the pot served a really important purpose. It protected the tree during the journey from the nursery to my home. But the pot was never meant to be its permanent home. The ground was. Be grateful to the pot, but pay attention to the ground. Have a good one.”

Melo last competed for AEW on the June 6 episode of Collision, where she and Anna Jay challenged Divine Dominion for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship but were unsuccessful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taynara M Guevara (@taymelo)

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)