Report: AEW Could Be About To Sign At Least Seven Wrestlers

As reported by PWMania.com, several wrestlers, including the Motor City Machine Guns, Aleister Black, Zoey Stark, Kairi Sane, and more, entered free agency on Thursday, July 23, after their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expired.

According to Jake Jeremy of the Wrestling Observer, at least seven wrestlers are currently “waiting to be signed” by AEW. The report indicates that it is still unclear when these deals will be finalized or who the wrestlers are. Notably, it does not specify whether these talents are former WWE Superstars.

Additionally, one source mentioned that there “may be more” wrestlers involved, but they can only confirm seven at this time. Jeremy also noted that there could be plans to add more talent to the combined AEW-ROH roster in the coming days. This information follows a statement from AEW President Tony Khan, who mentioned during a recent media call that he is closely monitoring the free agency market.