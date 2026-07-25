AEW All In Still On Track For One of Wrestling’s Biggest Crowds Ever

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is poised to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has sold a total of 31,982 tickets for the event thus far, with the lowest-priced tickets starting at $177. Meltzer also mentioned that ticket sales have shown little movement this week, and it is unlikely that AEW will surpass the attendance records set by its previous two shows at the stadium.

He noted that the Wembley event is expected to surpass the attendance record of Ric Flair vs. Kerry Von Erich at Texas Stadium in 1984. Ultimately, it is anticipated to exceed the crowds for historical matches such as Bruno Sammartino vs. Larry Zbyszko at Shea Stadium in 1980, Hulk Hogan vs. Bill Goldberg at the Georgia Dome in 1998, and Buddy Rogers vs. Pat O’Connor at Comiskey Park in 1961. While Meltzer conceded that All In is unlikely to surpass the outdoor WrestleMania events, he believes it will be the fourth-largest crowd and the third-highest gate for a professional wrestling show in England.

Following All In: London, AEW will host its 2026 All Out pay-per-view event on Saturday, September 26, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Meltzer reports that 4,812 tickets have been sold for this event so far, with the lowest ticket price being $77. On the same day, WWE and AAA will present Worlds Collide from the Allstate Arena, though tickets for that event have not yet gone on sale.

Regarding WWE’s Money in the Bank 2026, the show in New Orleans, scheduled for October 10, has sold 6,587 tickets to date, with the starting price at $131.