AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/22/2026

According to WrestleNomics, the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on TBS this past Wednesday night, drew an average of 706,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers represent a decline of 10.18% from the previous week’s viewership of 786,000 and a drop of 20% from the prior week’s rating of 0.15 within the same demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from HBO Max. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic remained consistent with two weeks ago, while total viewership reached its lowest point since the July 1 episode, which drew 634,000 viewers.

As it stands, AEW Dynamite averages a 0.112 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and approximately 645,000 viewers in 2026. This compares to a rating of 0.165 and 620,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and The Death Riders, which includes “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, facing off against the Don Callis Family, comprised of “The Machine” Brian Cage, Jake Doyle, and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero, in a trios match.