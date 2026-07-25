Tony Khan Played Major Role In Creating “Timeless” Toni Storm

After pro wrestling veteran Toni Storm left WWE in 2021, she made her AEW debut the following year and quickly ascended to the top of the AEW women’s division. In 2023, she gained a new level of popularity by adopting the persona of “Timeless” Toni Storm, inspired by classic Golden Age Hollywood films, particularly “All About Eve” and “Sunset Boulevard”.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp indicated that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was heavily involved in developing the “Timeless” Toni Storm character. Sapp also noted that Khan had previously described “All About Eve” as a significant inspiration behind the character and her critically acclaimed storyline with Mariah May, who is now known as Blake Monroe in WWE. According to Sapp, Khan played a vital role in shaping the angle and character.

In earlier interviews, Khan credited host and on-screen interviewer RJ City as a key collaborator, stating that City was the only one who understood the classic movie references and helped incorporate them into a wrestling context.