Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 AEW Redemption PPV

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is set to hold its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Updated betting odds have been released for ten key matches, which include the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, a No Holds Barred Match, a significant tag team match, the AEW TBS Championship Match, the AEW National Championship Match, the AEW International Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Championship Match, a Double Chain Match, and an AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are heavily favored to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. Chris Jericho is favored to defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the No Holds Barred Match. In the tag team match, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay are favored to win against Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Hikaru Shida is predicted to defeat Maya World and retain her AEW TBS Championship.

In the AEW National Championship Match, Andrade El Idolo is heavily favored to defeat Mark Davis and become the new champion. Kyle Fletcher is favored to retain his AEW International Championship against Bandido. In the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, Willow Nightingale is favored to defeat Thekla and become the new champion, while Kenny Omega is heavily favored to retain his AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight.

In the Double Chain Match, Jay White and Juice Robinson are favored to beat David Finlay and Clark Connors, while Mike Bailey is the favorite to win the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cope & Cage (“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) (c) -5000 vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC) +1200

No Holds Barred Match

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho -200 vs. “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa +150

Tag Team Match

The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay) -400 vs. The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) +250

AEW TBS Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) +175 vs. Maya World +135

AEW National Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis (c) +700 vs. Andrade El Ídolo -2000

AEW International Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (c) -1000 vs. ROH World Champion Bandido +550

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) +110 vs. Willow Nightingale -150

AEW World Championship Match

The Elite’s “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega (c) -5000 vs. Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight +1200

Double Chain Match

Bang Bang Gang (“Switchblade” Jay White and Juice Robinson) -250 vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) +170

AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match

“Speedball” Mike Bailey +125 vs. LFI’s The Beast Mortos +140 vs. The Elite’s “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry +300 vs. Any Other Wrestler +350 vs. Komander +700