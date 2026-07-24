Report: Luke Gallows Spotted Backstage At AEW TV Taping

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Luke Gallows was seen backstage at a recent AEW television taping. It is unclear why Gallows was there—whether he was discussing potential business for a possible future appearance or simply visiting friends. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Gallows, who has wrestled for major promotions worldwide, is known to have strong relationships with several AEW stars, including Matt and Nick Jackson, Rocky Romero, and Kazuchika Okada. He and his long-time partner, Karl Anderson, also made appearances in AEW in 2021 as part of the company’s former partnership with TNA.

Currently, Gallows performs on the independent circuit as Doc Gallows, alongside Karl Anderson. Together, The Good Brothers hold the WSW Tag Team Championship, the FLEX Tag Team Championship, and the Crash Tag Team Championship.