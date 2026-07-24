Tony Khan Shares Injury And Contract Update On Anna Jay

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Redemption media call to discuss various topics, including the status of Anna Jay with the company.

Khan said, “Anna is in very good standing with us. Anna is out injured right now. I was hoping to book her in recent weeks and she has an injury. Last week, she was going for an MRI. She is in good standing and has a lot of time left, she’s extended her contract with AEW. She is going to be staying in AEW.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)