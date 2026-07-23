Spoilers: AEW Collision Results For 7/25/26

The following are complete AEW Collision spoilers for the episode airing at 8/7c on TNT on July 25, 2026:

Tomasso Ciampa defeated Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. After the match Ciampa announced to the crowd that he is better than Chris Jericho. He then drew on his face and said that the Psycho Killer is better than The PainMaker and that their match at Redemption will be violent.

The Young Bucks defeated Wheeler and Garcia. During the match Pac and Claudio interfered and were fended off by Cope and Cage. After the match The Young Bucks confronted Jon Moxley who was on commentary and was attacked by Will Ospreay.

Persephone defeated Angelica Risk with a Crucifix Bomb

Speedball Bailey did a backstage promo where he plans on winning the #1 contender ship to the International title at Redemption and looks forward to taking on the winner of either Bandido or Kyle Fletcher

Jeff Jarret is brought out to do commentary as well as The Demand

Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin faces The Lethal Twist –

Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox to qualify for the Ladder match at Redemption

The Conglomeration defeat The Outrunners and Dalton Castle. After the match The Demand and The Lethal Twist attack all six men. Jeff Jarrett who was doing commentary gives Ricochet a guitar shot to the head

El Clon defeated Lio Rush to qualify for the Ladder match at Redemption – El Clon attacked Lio Rish after the match and Mike Bailey and Komander saved him.

Thekla and Hikaru Shida defeated Maya World and Willow Nightingale when Thekla pinned Maya after she was struck with a kendo stick.

(H/T: Billy K. and PWInsider)