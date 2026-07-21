Backstage News On Multiple Recent Exits From TNA Wrestling

PWMania.com previously reported that Sinner & Saint, consisting of Travis Williams and Judas Icarus, had recently departed from TNA Wrestling after spending a considerable amount of time on TNA television, albeit with limited appearances.

Their final televised match took place on the March 12 episode of iMPACT on AMC, where they lost to the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy). Additionally, it has been reported that Sami Callihan has been working in a backstage role with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Sinner & Saint requested their release from TNA, which the company subsequently approved. The release was later confirmed by TNA. Several sources within the organization expressed surprise that the duo did not receive more television time, and it was noted that both Williams and Icarus were well-liked backstage.

The report also mentioned that Sami Callihan, after leaving TNA earlier this year, has been involved in backstage production work at AEW events. His role is currently on a trial basis, and if successful, it could lead to more opportunities in the future.

Lastly, Steve Maclin, who also left TNA Wrestling, has had preliminary discussions with AEW, but there is currently no indication of whether a deal will materialize soon.