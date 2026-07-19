Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s WWE Title Win

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE television, claiming the title from Sami Zayn during an episode of Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about the backstage reaction to Punk winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. According to Sapp, the reaction was not as intense as the uproar seen in the online wrestling community. While some individuals had “sour feelings” about the outcome, the overall sentiment was more muted than it would have been had Punk returned in 2023 to immediately win the title.

Sapp also mentioned that most of the talent in the WWE locker room who work with Punk do so amicably, and there was “nothing too bad” regarding his title victory.

As previously indicated by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Punk is expected to have a lengthy title run as Undisputed WWE Champion. Additionally, NBCUniversal has reportedly been advocating for Punk’s presence on SmackDown for “well over a year,” viewing him as a premier star.