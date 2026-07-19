LA Knight Says Max Dupri Character Was ‘Career Suicide’

WWE star LA Knight discussed various topics with WWE Now at Fanatics Fest, including how his “Max Dupri” character was detrimental to his career and his mental state while performing it.

Knight said, “The level of torture mentally that was for those few months in that. Here’s this thing: ‘I did that brought me to the dance, undeniably, now you want me to just tuck it away over here? That makes sense, sure. Wait, you’re gonna pay me how much? Alright, I’ll think about it.’ But at the same time, I’m still thinking, ‘Alright, this is career suicide.’ This is torpedoing me, and I’m dead in the water at this point. But at the same point, when the opportunity arose that I could do my way, let’s do that, and that’s what we did. Every single person standing right here now, they’re standing here because I got that opportunity to come out and do what I do my way.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)