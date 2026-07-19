Bianca Belair Shares New Injury Update Following Finger Surgery

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has been absent from in-ring action since WrestleMania 41. At last year’s Show of Shows, Belair competed in an epic Triple Threat Match against then-Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the championship.

During that match, Belair suffered a severe injury, breaking her finger in three places and also injuring a joint. Despite her injuries, she continued to play a pivotal role in the feud involving Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair even served as the guest referee in the No Holds Barred Match between Cargill and Naomi at last year’s Evolution II premium live event. However, she disappeared from television after that event.

Earlier this year, Belair underwent surgery and began physical therapy. At WrestleMania 42 Night One, she announced her pregnancy. In a recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked her about her finger. Belair shared a picture of her hand, showing that the finger remains swollen.