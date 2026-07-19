Sunday, July 19, 2026
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Roman Reigns Addresses Potential WWE Match With Oba Femi

By
James Hetfield
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns spoke with Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco, and Joe Johnson on Nightcap at Fanatics Fest 2026 about various topics, including a potential match with Oba Femi in the future.

Reigns said, “I just said Oba’s very new, and Oba’s got a lot of work to do. Me, I’m consistent and as tested as they come, so you already know what it is; I’m going to be there. The question is, can Oba make it all the way through? Can he find his way through the wilderness and find his way to the championship destination?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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