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TNA Interested in Signing Former WWE Stars

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE & TNA Logo
WWE & TNA Logo | Credit: WWE & TNA

The latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A shares news regarding TNA Wrestling’s interest in some recently released WWE stars.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, a source within TNA mentioned the possibility of bringing in Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, who was formerly known as High Ryze in WWE NXT. Sapp highlighted that both wrestlers are currently available, which is an important factor for TNA.

Dupont and Igwe have television experience and previously worked multiple dates with TNA Wrestling last year, where they made a positive impression on the officials. They began teaming together in NXT in 2023 and later aligned with Wes Lee. Both were released by WWE in April.

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