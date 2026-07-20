Chik Tormenta Announces Her Exit From AAA And WWE

In a video shared by a fan on Instagram, pro wrestling veteran Chik Tormenta announced her status as a free agent during RIOT Wrestling’s La Rina 4 event. She revealed that she is no longer affiliated with AAA or WWE, but did not disclose any further details.

Tormenta had been with AAA since 2018, and last competed for the company in May, where she, Faby Apache, and Lady Shani scored a victory over Las Toxicas at a non-televised live event. She is a former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion, having held the title alongside Arez for 201 days from October 2021 until April 2022. Most recently, she competed with Dalys at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025 in Los Angeles, where they lost a tag team match to Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer.

Additionally, Tormenta is a member of the WOW (Women Of Wrestling) roster and held the WOW Championship from July of last year until February 21, when she lost the title to Penelope Pink.