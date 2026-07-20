Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next month’s 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE).

“The Ring General,” GUNTHER, will face Nick Aldis in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show is WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, who will defend his title against Chad Gable. Additionally, The Bloodline, featuring “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, and “Main Event” Jey Uso, will compete against “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in a 6-man tag team match.

Moreover, Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, will defend his title against “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes. The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will also defend his title against “The Visionary,” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

In a highly anticipated Hell in a Cell match, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will face the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi. Finally, The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, will defend her title against the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.