Report: Sheamus Set To Become A Free Agent On October 1

According to a report by PWMania.com, WWE veteran Sheamus has declined an offer to restructure his contract, which means he is set to leave WWE when his current deal expires.

Although he is not yet a fully unrestricted free agent, he is expected to attract interest from other promotions, both in the U.S. and internationally, once he becomes officially available.

Fightful Select reports that Sheamus remains under contract with WWE, despite being moved to the alumni section of the company’s official website. He is currently scheduled to become a free agent on October 1st, indicating he has about 2.5 months left on his current contract.

Additionally, the report notes that the reasons behind the October 1st free agency date are unclear, but it seems to align with the 90-day termination notice he must serve after rejecting the restructured deal.