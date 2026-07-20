Athena Surpasses Roman Reigns’ Historic Championship Reign

As of Sunday, July 19, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena’s title reign reached an impressive 1,317 days. This milestone puts her just one day ahead of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days, from August 2020 until April 7, 2024, when he lost it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Athena became the champion at ROH Final Battle 2022, defeating Mercedes Martinez to claim the title. Since then, she has successfully defended her championship 37 times, with her most recent defense occurring against Syuri at ROH Global Wars Cincinnati on June 10.

Athena appears to have another challenger on the horizon, as Maya World has expressed her desire to compete for the ROH Women’s World Championship. World, a former trainee of Athena’s, previously defeated her during the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.