Fallon Henley Breaks Silence On Fan Altercation At WWE SNME

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley had a clear message for fans after an incident involving a member of the crowd during Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

Henley and Lainey Reid captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship by defeating Paige and Brie Bella in the show’s opening match. As Henley celebrated the title victory alongside Reid and Jacy Jayne near the entrance aisle, a young fan seated ringside appeared to shove her.

This is awful… where tf are his parents. pic.twitter.com/NcjaD1Dfke — Charlie ₊˚💫♱‧₊˚. (@15mythical) July 19, 2026

Following the event, Henley addressed the incident with a brief but direct post on social media.

“Don’t touch the wrestlers. Period,” Henley wrote.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent fan interactions that have crossed the line.

Don’t touch the wrestlers. Period. — Fallon Henley (@FallonHenleyWWE) July 19, 2026

At Clash in Italy, Jey Uso intervened after a fan grabbed Roman Reigns’ hand and refused to let go as Reigns attempted to continue his entrance. Earlier this year, at an independent wrestling event in Mexico, Niño Hamburguesa elbowed a fan who allegedly had been provoking him from ringside.

Despite the incident, the biggest story of the night was Henley and Reid’s championship victory. Representing Fatal Influence alongside Jayne, the duo captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for the first time by dethroning Paige and Brie Bella at Madison Square Garden.