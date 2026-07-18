Confirmed: Big Cass Has Signed With WWE

PWMania.com recently reported that a vignette aired on WWE RAW this past Monday, hinting at the return of Big Cass, who most recently competed in AEW as Big Bill. The vignette featured a tease for August 3rd, which coincides with the RAW episode following WWE SummerSlam.

According to Fightful Select, Cass officially signed with WWE earlier this month after his AEW contract expired. The report also mentioned that there has been a “loose plan” to bring Cass back since May. He had informed AEW of his decision to leave before his contract expired at the start of the month.

Additionally, reports suggest that Enzo Amore might also be making a return, although it is unclear if he will come back at the same time as Cass. Big Cass was previously signed to WWE from mid-2011 until June 2018, after which he worked in various promotions, including TNA and AEW.