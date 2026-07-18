Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, July 13th, WWE RAW took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The show was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns from The Bloodline and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The episode also included a segment with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, and the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi. Additionally, there was a match featuring the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, who faced off against The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a singles match.

Other highlights included a segment featuring The Vision (WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory), along with “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri, who interacted with Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa).

Royce Keys also competed against The Bloodline’s “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso in a singles match, while a segment featuring Bayley and Lyra Valkyria was showcased. In another exciting moment, Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “All Ego” Ethan Page, The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev battled in a WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match was shared, but the show did not have an internal title.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes produced the segment between Oba Femi, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

– Jason Jordan produced the singles match between IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez.

– Shane Helms produced segment between The Vision and Alpha Academy.

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between Jimmy Uso vs. Royce Keys.

– Shane Helms produced the segment between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

– Robert Roode and Jamie Noble produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match.

– Michael Hayes produced the segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.