Charlotte Flair Reacts To CM Punk Wearing Her Robe During WWE Entrance

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on WFAN to discuss various topics, including CM Punk, the Undisputed WWE Champion, who stole her robe and wore it during his entrance at a live event last week.

Flair said, “I think he’d been trying to get my attention for like five minutes, and I was talking to two of the boys that just had a match, and we were talking about their match; it was Melo and Trick Williams. I look over, and I see the collar of my robe, and I’m like, ‘What the?’ I go in there, and he has it. He couldn’t even get it on. He was like, ‘Follow me on my entrance,’ which is so cool when the guys want to incorporate the women into the show. I got to tape my hands or wrists for a match now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)